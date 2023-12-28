The 6 Best And 6 Worst Discontinued Starbucks Drinks

Without even taking into account the roster of drinks on the secret menu, Starbucks has brought us a dizzying array of beverages over the years. Some have become so successful that they are now shorthand for personalities (looking at you, pumpkin spice latte), while others have fizzled out even before they could make it to menus nationwide. Starbucks seems to value variety in its lineup, introducing new drinks year-round and quietly retiring those that haven't gone according to plan.

Sadly, this elimination process claims good drinks as well as bad ones. Remember the Valencia Orange Refresher? It was a citrusy, slightly spicy delight that was so delicious that its inexplicable discontinuation prompted zealous fans to start petitions urging for its return. And how about the luxurious Eggnog Latte? It heralded the beginning of the festive season with comforting spices and an indulgent texture, and its demise in 2021 sent fans into an uproar.

However, sometimes Starbucks does get it right and it pulls drinks that never quite made sense. The infamous Unicorn Frappuccino, for example, was a beverage better suited to social media feeds than actual consumption, while the Maple Pecan Latte somehow managed to miss the mark on both the maple and the pecan. Despite the constant flow of new and retired drinks, some items stick with us. So in honor of our favorite coffee chain and its dynamic menu, we've rounded up the best and worst discontinued drinks that we'll never drink again, for better or worse.