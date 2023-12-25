Why You Need To Be Extra Careful Not To Overcook Chicken Scarpariello

Chicken scarpariello is something that you may only be able to find at an old-school Italian restaurant these days, but it seems to have been pretty popular in the '70s and '80s. The name comes from the Italian word for "shoemaker" — we have no idea why — and the dish itself consists of chicken cooked with sausages and peppers.

While some, more complicated takes on chicken scarpariello may call for using a mixture of fresh sweet and hot peppers and adding a small amount of vinegar to the sauce, developer Ksenia Prints opts to simplify things in her own chicken scarpariello recipe by omitting the spicy peppers and vinegar and replacing them with mild pickled peppers such as pepperoncini. While she calls the resulting dish "a feast for the eyes and mouth" that she feels "combin[es] a mix of textures and flavors you don't often expect in Italian food." she does give one caveat regarding a possible sausage-cooking mistake: "Take care not to overcook [them]," she tells us, explaining that doing so "can burn the outside of the sausage and leave the inside rubbery and chewy."