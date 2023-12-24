No Costco Membership? You Can Still Enjoy A Copycat Of Its Sheet Cake

Costco membership is not for everyone. You might live nowhere near a store, you might have a sufficiently small household that buying in bulk is the precursor to food waste, or you might just object on principle to the idea of paying to shop. Still, even if you're a Costco refusenik, you may be wondering what's the big deal about the bakery's sheet cake. Is it really as amazing as all that? Well, if you'd like to find out without forking over a $60 Costco membership fee, you can always take our DIY version for a test drive.

If you're used to getting creative with a box of cake mix, you may find that this Costco copycat cake requires some extra time and effort — 45 minutes worth of prep, plus another 20 minutes of baking time. Recipe developer Molly Allen, however, feels that "the best part [of] this cake [recipe is that it ] is made entirely from scratch" not just because of the flavor, but also because this more complex process will "allow ... you to try your hand at learning a new baking skill."