Easy Greek Tirokafteri (Spicy Feta Cheese Dip) Recipe

Craving a Greek dinner? Though you might initially think to whip up some homemade tzatziki sauce as the dip element of your spread, there's another recipe you may have overlooked: tirokafteri, or spicy feta dip. With only a handful of ingredients and minimal preparation, this dip from recipe developer Catherine Brookes is a great option for a gathering of any kind. Plus, since it's homemade, it means you'll avoid any unfamiliar additives found in many store-bought spreads.

"I love the combination of creamy, savory feta with the sweetness of peppers and spice of the chili," Brookes says about her tirokafteri. "It's super easy to make, too!"

Feta cheese not only tastes great, but it's also something of a nutritional powerhouse. According to Healthline, feta contains high levels of calcium and phosphorus, both of which can support good bone health. Fermented foods like feta also contain probiotics, and these strains of good bacteria help promote a healthy gut. So, grab some pita crackers and get to dipping!