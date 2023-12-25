Economy Candy, New York's Oldest Candy Shop, Has Nearly Every Sweet Imaginable

Despite its name, Economy Candy actually did not get its start as a candy store. Back in the early part of the 20th century, it was a business that fixed shoes and hats back in the days when repairing items (even clothing) was a viable alternative to replacing them. As a supplement to the shop's income, or perhaps an additional enticement to draw in customers, the establishment also had a pushcart out front that sold candy. The candy cart wound up making more money than the shoe and hat fixing, so by 1937, the business transformed into a storefront selling dried fruits, nuts, and, yes, candy.

Today, Economy Candy boasts over 2,000 types of snacks. Dried fruit and nuts are still on the menu, along with numerous other snacks including specialty items such as sugar-free, kosher, gluten-free, and vegan candies. It also has imported items such as halvah, Turkish delight, and chocolate bars from countries including Canada, the U.K., Israel, Japan, and China (Did you know this last-named country has Snickers in both strawberry yogurt and oat-filled varieties? Neither did we, but we now know where to get them and tbh we're kind of tempted.)