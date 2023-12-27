Coffee Toast: The Cheese-Filled Dessert That's Both Crunchy And Creamy

What's better than sipping a piping hot cup of coffee with a decadent snack on the side? Combining the two into a coffee-flavored treat. While there are lots of desserts out there that feature coffee as the main flavor profile, like tiramisu or the classic coffee cake, Instagram has shown us the light by introducing coffee toast. It's easy to make with either a toaster oven or traditional oven, and its viral recipe even includes a gooey layer of cheese sandwiched in the middle.

You can recreate coffee toast at home using just one piece of toast instead of two, but the cheesy center complements the sweet, slightly bitter taste of coffee with a savory edge. The crusts are removed from the bread halves for a more uniform look before butter is slathered onto both sides. A slice of cheese is added before sandwiching them and cutting the bread into triangles. The best part about coffee toast is the crunchy cookie crust that's piped on top before baking, similar to the crispy exterior of Mexican conchas. The coffee mixture is created by adding hot water to instant coffee along with butter, an egg, flour, powdered sugar, and even a splash of vanilla extract for palettes in search of a richer flavor. It's then piped on top of the sandwich and baked, transforming the soft icing into a crisp outer layer while keeping the bread soft and ready to pull apart.