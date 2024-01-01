Fudgy Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie Brownies Recipe

Two-for-one desserts are always fun — we're big fans of the PieCaken (aka dessert's answer to turducken), cronuts are still cool with us, and who doesn't like brookies? While we've yet to come up with a cute portmanteau for this fudgy chocolate chip pecan pie brownie recipe, developer Kate Shungu describes it as a "dessert mash-up of pecan pie and brownies" and characterizes the dish as "gooey, decadent, and rich."

What you're getting here is a bottom layer of fudgy brownies — no nuts or other add-ins, but you won't need them because of the second layer. This layer consists of a topping that's basically pecan pie filling, and Shungu says it "really does taste exactly like a pecan pie on top of a brownie." Even though pecan pie is a classic, Shungu suggests that you can swap out the nuts for another type. Her recommendation is to use chopped hazelnuts, although you could also experiment with almonds, walnuts, or macadamias.