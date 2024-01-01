Fudgy Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie Brownies Recipe
Two-for-one desserts are always fun — we're big fans of the PieCaken (aka dessert's answer to turducken), cronuts are still cool with us, and who doesn't like brookies? While we've yet to come up with a cute portmanteau for this fudgy chocolate chip pecan pie brownie recipe, developer Kate Shungu describes it as a "dessert mash-up of pecan pie and brownies" and characterizes the dish as "gooey, decadent, and rich."
What you're getting here is a bottom layer of fudgy brownies — no nuts or other add-ins, but you won't need them because of the second layer. This layer consists of a topping that's basically pecan pie filling, and Shungu says it "really does taste exactly like a pecan pie on top of a brownie." Even though pecan pie is a classic, Shungu suggests that you can swap out the nuts for another type. Her recommendation is to use chopped hazelnuts, although you could also experiment with almonds, walnuts, or macadamias.
Collect the ingredients for these pecan pie brownies
The brownie layer is made with butter, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla, cocoa powder, flour, and salt. For the pecan pie layer, you'll also need pecans, chocolate chips, corn syrup, and brown sugar (Shungu favors the dark kind for these).
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a pan
Line an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper, or grease with cooking spray.
Step 3: Combine the sugar and butter
Whisk together the melted butter and granulated sugar.
Step 4: Stir in an egg and vanilla
Add one egg and vanilla extract, and whisk to combine.
Step 5: Add the dry ingredients
Stir in the cocoa powder, flour, and ½ teaspoon salt.
Step 6: Put the brownie batter in the pan
Spread the batter into the prepared pan.
Step 7: Bake the brownies
Bake the brownies for 25 minutes, or until almost cooked through.
Step 8: Mix the second layer
Meanwhile, whisk together the brown sugar, corn syrup, remaining egg, and ⅛ teaspoon salt.
Step 9: Add the nuts and chips
Stir in the pecans and chocolate chips.
Step 10: Top the brownies with the pecan pie layer
Pour over the cooked brownies, and bake for an additional 25 minutes, or until the topping is set.
Step 11: Cool the brownies
Let cool completely before slicing.
How does the pecan layer stay on top of these brownies?
One thing that makes these brownies so eye-catching is the translucent pecan pie layer that sits atop the dense, chocolaty brownies. How does the pie filling keep from sinking into the brownies, though? According to Shungu, "The key to the pecan pie filling staying on top of the brownies ... is to bake the brownies until they're nearly baked through."
Once the brownies are almost done, you'll pour the pecan mixture over the top and return the pan to the oven to bake for 25 more minutes. This extra time is necessary for the pie filling to be completely cooked. While you might think that doubling the baking time would result in extra-dry brownies, Shungu assures us that this is not the case. As she tells us, "I assure you they remain moist and fudge-like," due to the generous amount of butter in the batter.
How and when should I serve the fudgy chocolate chip pecan pie brownies?
While you might want to scarf down a brownie or two as soon as the pan comes out of the oven, you will need to let them cool down first so the topping can set up (and so you don't burn your mouth). Shungu says, "I recommend serving them at room temperature for maximum gooey-ness," and adds, "A cup of coffee or a glass of milk are both great for pairing with these."
Shungu recommends that the brownies be stored at room temperature so they'll always be ready to eat, but she does say that you can keep them in the refrigerator if you don't mind eating them cold or are willing to wait a few minutes to take the chill off. In the former instance, they will last for up to a week, but keeping them cold may keep them fresh for an extra week or so. If you need to make them last for a long while, though, you can always freeze them.
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs, divided
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup cocoa powder
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ + ⅛ teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ cup dark brown sugar
- ½ cup corn syrup
- ¾ cup chopped pecans
- ⅓ cup chocolate chips
|Calories per Serving
|268
|Total Fat
|13.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|41.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.0 g
|Total Sugars
|32.3 g
|Sodium
|150.9 mg
|Protein
|2.7 g