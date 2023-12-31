Sweet And Savory Apple Chutney Recipe

Chutneys are somewhat similar to jams and preserves in that they are made of fruit cooked with sugar, but unlike these spreads, they usually include a savory element. Usually in chutneys the acid comes from vinegar, but in this recipe for sweet and savory apple chutney, recipe developer Feta Topalu uses orange juice, so this chutney leans toward the sweeter side. Topalu says of this slightly tangy condiment, "It enhances the flavor when paired with certain dishes," from meaty mains to cheese and cold cuts.

Since the primary ingredient is apples, you might think of this chutney as a thicker, more complex version of applesauce for pairing purposes. Topalu seasons her chutney with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, a trio of fall favorites that are equally at home in applesauce and pumpkin pie spice. But they're also widely used in cuisines throughout the world in spice mixes meant for savory applications, and the onions in this chutney add an unmistakable savory flavor that sets it apart from traditional applesauce.

According to Topalu, this apple chutney recipe "is so easy to make." She explains that you simply "simmer it low and slow," and the only real prep work you'll need to do is to peel and chop the apples and onions. There's no need for any pressure cooking or canning, either, as this simple stovetop chutney is meant to be kept in the refrigerator.