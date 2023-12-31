Sweet And Savory Apple Chutney Recipe
Chutneys are somewhat similar to jams and preserves in that they are made of fruit cooked with sugar, but unlike these spreads, they usually include a savory element. Usually in chutneys the acid comes from vinegar, but in this recipe for sweet and savory apple chutney, recipe developer Feta Topalu uses orange juice, so this chutney leans toward the sweeter side. Topalu says of this slightly tangy condiment, "It enhances the flavor when paired with certain dishes," from meaty mains to cheese and cold cuts.
Since the primary ingredient is apples, you might think of this chutney as a thicker, more complex version of applesauce for pairing purposes. Topalu seasons her chutney with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, a trio of fall favorites that are equally at home in applesauce and pumpkin pie spice. But they're also widely used in cuisines throughout the world in spice mixes meant for savory applications, and the onions in this chutney add an unmistakable savory flavor that sets it apart from traditional applesauce.
According to Topalu, this apple chutney recipe "is so easy to make." She explains that you simply "simmer it low and slow," and the only real prep work you'll need to do is to peel and chop the apples and onions. There's no need for any pressure cooking or canning, either, as this simple stovetop chutney is meant to be kept in the refrigerator.
Select the ingredients for the sweet and savory apple chutney
The main ingredients used in this chutney are Granny Smith apples, raisins, and a yellow onion, while apple cider and orange juice make up the cooking liquid. Additional ingredients include butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.
Step 1: Melt the butter
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan on medium-high.
Step 2: Stir in everything but the raisins
Add the apples, onion, apple cider, orange juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger to the saucepan. Stir to combine.
Step 3: Simmer the chutney
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium/low and simmer for 35-45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated.
Step 4: Add the raisins
Stir in the raisins and remove the saucepan from the heat source.
Step 5: Serve or store the chutney
Serve immediately. To store, let the apple chutney come to room temperature and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
What substitutions will work in this savory apple chutney recipe?
Topalu uses Granny Smith apples in this recipe as she feels that tart cooking apples are best used for apple chutney, but she does say that you can substitute softer, sweeter apples such as Cortland, Fuji, and Macintosh if you would like a milder flavor and more jam-like consistency. You could also use apple juice in place of the very similar cider.
"Different types of onions, sugar, or raisins can also be experimented with in this recipe," Topalu tells us, so you can feel free to use what you have on hand. White or red onions might be slightly less pungent than yellow ones, and shallots will add a milder and sweeter flavor. You can substitute the brown sugar for white sugar for a less caramelized flavor, and honey, maple syrup, or turbinado sugar would all introduce a slightly different taste and texture. As for raisins, if you opt to use golden raisins, which tend to be plumper, softer, and fruitier you can enhance the sweet-tart flavor of the dish as well as the texture and appearance. You could also experiment by adding a small portion of other dried fruits, such as apricots or prunes.
What can I do with this savory apple chutney?
This sweet and savory chutney makes a flavor-enhancing addition to a wide variety of dishes. Topalu tells us, "I paired this chutney with a bone-in pork chop," but the apple and onion mixture will also go well with roast pork. You may prefer it to applesauce as a pork side since the slight tang from the orange juice will offset the richness of this fatty meat. The chutney would go well with duck for the same reason, although it will also complement leaner types of poultry like chicken or turkey. For a vegetarian pairing, consider serving it alongside a hearty cauliflower steak or a whole roasted cauliflower.
Topalu also suggests serving the chutney with cheeses and deli meats on a charcuterie board, and if you happen to have any leftovers she tells us that it's delicious spread on toast. We'd recommend adding apple chutney to a grilled ham and cheese sandwich or combining it with cream cheese to make a spread or dip. It would also be welcome in any recipe that calls for mango chutney, such as a classic coronation chicken recipe.
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 granny smith apples, peeled, cored, and diced
- ½ yellow onion, finely chopped
- ⅓ cup apple cider
- ⅓ cup orange juice
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ cup raisins
- Melt the butter in a medium saucepan on medium-high.
- Add the apples, onion, apple cider, orange juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger to the saucepan. Stir to combine.
- Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium/low and simmer for 35-45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated.
- Stir in the raisins and remove the saucepan from the heat.
- Serve immediately. To store, let the apple chutney come to room temperature and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
|Calories per Serving
|250
|Total Fat
|9.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|22.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.4 g
|Total Sugars
|36.3 g
|Sodium
|11.2 mg
|Protein
|1.2 g