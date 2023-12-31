What You Need To Make Copycat Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion Sauce
The Bloomin' Onion is one of the tastiest and most unique appetizers at Outback Steakhouse. The combination of crisp, flavorful batter and soft, slightly sweet onion interior is notorious for its craveability. But if you're making your own version at home, you can't forget a critical component: the creamy, tangy dipping sauce. Fortunately, it's easy enough to make, and you likely already have the items you need sitting around your kitchen.
The copycat sauce comes from Mashed recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison's Outback Bloomin' Onion homemade recipe. At its core, the sauce relies on a mixture of ketchup and mayonnaise (similar to a traditional "fry sauce") and is seasoned with salt and pepper. The unique flavor comes from the addition of cream-style horseradish and paprika. It's especially important to use the cream-style version of horseradish, as the original type can add too much of a spicy punch. Either regular or smoked paprika can be used, with the latter providing a subtle additional flavor boost.
Try making your sauce the day before
Once you've added all your ingredients and stirred them to ensure they're evenly distributed, pop the sauce into the refrigerator for at least half an hour to allow the flavors to meld. It's best after at least one night in the fridge and can be eaten for up to two weeks. This makes the sauce an excellent option for early preparation so you have it on hand for any spur-of-the-moment Bloomin' Onions — or other sandwiches and fried items — you might encounter.
While some may have assumed the sauce contains sour cream, Mashed found the version without dairy was closer to the restaurant-style experience you might be craving. This makes it safe to eat for those who are lactose-intolerant or otherwise avoiding dairy. It's also completely gluten-free. With tons of flavor and just a minute or two of preparation required, this delectable sauce is just another reason why the Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse is a must-try.