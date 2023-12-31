What You Need To Make Copycat Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion Sauce

The Bloomin' Onion is one of the tastiest and most unique appetizers at Outback Steakhouse. The combination of crisp, flavorful batter and soft, slightly sweet onion interior is notorious for its craveability. But if you're making your own version at home, you can't forget a critical component: the creamy, tangy dipping sauce. Fortunately, it's easy enough to make, and you likely already have the items you need sitting around your kitchen.

The copycat sauce comes from Mashed recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison's Outback Bloomin' Onion homemade recipe. At its core, the sauce relies on a mixture of ketchup and mayonnaise (similar to a traditional "fry sauce") and is seasoned with salt and pepper. The unique flavor comes from the addition of cream-style horseradish and paprika. It's especially important to use the cream-style version of horseradish, as the original type can add too much of a spicy punch. Either regular or smoked paprika can be used, with the latter providing a subtle additional flavor boost.