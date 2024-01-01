Red Lobster Side Dishes Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Red Lobster has earned a reputation for specializing in decent-tasting seafood that you won't always find at your local American dining establishment. But what about its side dishes? Are they any good?

That depends. We've done a bit of digging and have discovered that, like most restaurants, Red Lobster hovers somewhere between having awesome side dish fare to dishing up food we're inclined to give the side eye. In this post, you'll find a list of side dishes found at our local Red Lobster eatery, along with common customer opinion regarding each dish. And while we haven't tried every side dish ourselves, we have tried some, so you'll likely find us giving our own two cents here and there as well. We've also gone out of our way to glance over the pricing on the menu to see how the dish stacks up against other sides offered at lower or higher rates.

So, without rambling on too much further, let's get into the details concerning Red Lobster side dishes ranked worst to best.