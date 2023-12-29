The Best Way To Reheat Beef Wellington Without Drying It Out
When you need to reheat leftovers for lunch or dinner, your first instinct is probably to toss them in the microwave, but that's not always the most effective method: When you're reheating pizza, for example, an air fryer will help preserve the crispy crust, whereas the stovetop or oven are preferable for reheating something like pasta with sauce. So, before you make a mistake with your beef Wellington by popping it in the microwave, remember that you want to retain that flaky crust and juicy meat.
The best way to revitalize your beef Wellington's original flavors and textures is to bake it in the oven. Heat your oven to a relatively low temperature of 300 degrees Fahrenheit so you don't risk overcooking, and place the pastry-wrapped meat on a baking sheet. For easier cleanup, line the sheet with aluminum foil or parchment. Heat one slice for 15 to 20 minutes, and your lunch will be ready. If you're heating the whole thing, increase this time to 30 or 40 minutes. Place a loose piece of foil over the top, and remove it five minutes before the dish is done. Your pastry will stay crispy and your meat will remain tender and succulent.
If you don't want to wait for the oven, use a skillet
The biggest concerns when reheating beef Wellington are the potential of overcooking and the possibility of the pastry crust getting soggy. For this reason, some people will set the temperature below 300 degrees, even as low as 250 degrees. For total accuracy, use an internal thermometer to ensure the meat reaches the desired temperature — medium-rare meat will read somewhere between 130 and 140 degrees.
But what if you don't have time to preheat the oven and wait an additional 20 minutes for your beef Wellington to cook? In that case, heating the dish in a skillet may be a suitable option. "I have to say that reheated this way it was pretty amazing. Got the extra sear and it stayed a nice med-rare in the middle," wrote a Redditor after posting a photo of their food cooking on the stove. "The only way to heat up anything period!" replied another user. To heat your beef Wellington using this method, cook 1-inch slices in butter or oil on medium heat for up to four minutes, then flip and cook for two minutes on the other side.
Heating the dish in the air fryer is another viable option, but unless you want your beef Wellington to make Gordon Ramsay cry, skip the microwave. All you'll end up with is a soggy pastry crust and meat that's far too chewy.