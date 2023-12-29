The Best Way To Reheat Beef Wellington Without Drying It Out

When you need to reheat leftovers for lunch or dinner, your first instinct is probably to toss them in the microwave, but that's not always the most effective method: When you're reheating pizza, for example, an air fryer will help preserve the crispy crust, whereas the stovetop or oven are preferable for reheating something like pasta with sauce. So, before you make a mistake with your beef Wellington by popping it in the microwave, remember that you want to retain that flaky crust and juicy meat.

The best way to revitalize your beef Wellington's original flavors and textures is to bake it in the oven. Heat your oven to a relatively low temperature of 300 degrees Fahrenheit so you don't risk overcooking, and place the pastry-wrapped meat on a baking sheet. For easier cleanup, line the sheet with aluminum foil or parchment. Heat one slice for 15 to 20 minutes, and your lunch will be ready. If you're heating the whole thing, increase this time to 30 or 40 minutes. Place a loose piece of foil over the top, and remove it five minutes before the dish is done. Your pastry will stay crispy and your meat will remain tender and succulent.