What, Exactly, Is 3 Cup Chicken?

While three cup chicken is seen as classically Taiwanese, like many other foods from that country, it has roots in mainland China. In fact, one origin story dates the dish — or some prototype — all the way back to the 13th century.

As the legend goes, Wen Tianxiang, who was perhaps the top scholar and government official during the Song Dynasty, fell out of favor during the subsequent Yuan Dynasty. So much so that he wound up not only in prison but on death row. The night before his execution, a prison guard took pity on him and decided to make him one last meal from what few ingredients were on hand. While there wasn't much chicken, it seemed there was plenty of oil, rice wine, and soy sauce, so the guard used a full cup of each.

It should be noted, however, that at the time, and for several centuries to follow, "one cup" didn't necessarily mean 8 fluid ounces. Such standardized measuring units weren't really adopted until the end of the 19th century, so the "cup" in the recipe title likely refers to whatever vessel the apocryphal prison guard had on hand. Also, while we have no idea how large that 13th-century cup may have been, Taiwan these days uses a liquid measuring unit called the sheng that is approximately ¼ of a U.S. cup.