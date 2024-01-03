Chain Restaurant Club Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
Made with two or three layers of toasted bread, a club sandwich is typically filled with a variety of ingredients including ham, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, and a spread of mayonnaise. Modern-day club sandwiches also sometimes feature cheese and avocado. Often cut into quarters or halves, club sandwiches are a popular choice in diners and casual eateries; however, they also sometimes pop up on restaurant menus.
While the origins of the club sandwich are a matter of debate, according to one story, the dish first appeared in 1894 at the Saratoga Club House — a so-called gentlemen's gambling spot — in Saratoga Springs, New York. One of the earliest documented recipes for a club sandwich can be found in the 1903 book "Good Housekeeping Everyday Cook Book" by Isabel Gordon Curtis. This recipe presents a version of the dish that closely resembles today's club sandwich, featuring the now-classic ingredients of bacon, chicken or turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise layered between slices of toasted bread.
Ready to sample the North American culinary staple? Here are some of the best — and worst — chain restaurants to get your club sandwich fix, as rated by diners.
11. The Cheesecake Factory
From steaks and seafood to pasta, the menu at The Cheesecake Factory offers a range of dishes to satisfy virtually any craving. In addition to these options, The Cheesecake Factory also offers two different club sandwiches. Firstly, there is The Club with bacon, roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white bread. The second option is the Grilled Chicken and Avocado Club with chicken breast, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, tomato, and herb mayo. Both sandwiches come with a choice of french fries or a green salad.
Both sandwiches have received mostly negative feedback from patrons, with many quick to criticize the menu offerings. For instance, one patron describes the chain's standard club sandwich as the worst they have ever had, saying, "Half the bread was barely toasted. There was only turkey between two pieces of toast, not three. The bacon was soggy."
Online opinions are just as negative when it comes to the chain's Grilled Chicken and Avocado Club. One unimpressed diner seems to regret their decision to try the menu item. "Unfortunately, last time I went I decided to branch out and try the grilled chicken and avocado club sandwich. The avocado was as hard as a rock and the chicken was terribly bland. I ended up having to dip the sandwich in my ranch just to make it edible," they say.
10. Denny's
Known for its casual dining and round-the-clock operation, Denny's specializes in American-style comfort food. From Classic Breakfasts to All Day Dinner Deals, the chain offers a wide variety of meals, often featuring pancakes, burgers, and sandwiches. One such menu item is the Cali Club Sandwich — two slices of toasted seven-grain bread loaded with ham, turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, sun-dried tomato mayo, lettuce, and tomato. The dish comes with wavy-cut fries.
This Signature Classic — as Denny's team refers to it — has received a lukewarm response at best, indicating that it doesn't stand out from the standard fare served by the chain. While one reviewer says that the Cali Club Sandwich "wasn't half bad," others aren't as generous in their assessment of the dish and the restaurant. For instance, one diner complains that the edges of their club sandwich were "kinda hard (little over toasted)," adding that the restaurant's floor and tables needed a good clean.
9. Bennigan's
In addition to ordering a whole club sandwich, Bennigan's offers the option of pairing half of one with either a crock of soup or a choice of garden or Caesar salad for those who enjoy a little variety in their meal. Listed as one of the chain's "Celebrated Sandwiches," the Bennigan's Club features toasted honey wheat bread, roasted turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses, tomato, lettuce, and a touch of basil mayonnaise.
While the Bennigan's Club has received mixed feedback from diners, there's one aspect most customers seem to agree on — the menu item's generous size. A case in point is a diner who says: "I ordered the club sandwich and [it] was a lot BIGGER than I had expected." While another diner agrees that the sandwich is large, they aren't as impressed with its flavor, describing the dish as nothing special. "[The] sandwich was a good size for me. Taste ... Well it could have been better. The bread tasted like it had corned beef spices in it. The bacon was on there (because I could see it) but not much on there. The deli ham and turkey ... there was more lettuce and tomato [than] meat, and I've had better tasting deli meat," they proclaim.
8. Fazoli's
It seems that the Club Sub disappeared from Fazoli's menu at some point, only to be brought back in April 2023. The menu item is a part of the chain's oven-baked sub trio, which also includes the Original Italian Sub and the Meatball Sub. While it's unclear whether the chain has altered the sandwich's recipes, the distinguishing feature of the Club Sub at Fazoli's is its bread. Rather than traditional bread, the chain's club sandwich is served in a toasted garlic sub. The 8-inch roll is loaded with bacon, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
The Club Sandwich at Fazoli's has sparked diverse opinions among diners. One online reviewer describes the menu item as delicious, adding that they are happy that the chain brought it back. Another diner also praises the sandwich, saying, "Sold my soul to get a club sub and a slice of cheesecake here. It was totally worth it." However, an underwhelmed patron disagrees, commenting, "I thought it was bland and the bread just didn't seem right. I know Fazoli's isn't a sandwich shop but the original submarinos were worth stopping in for but the [new] subs aren't worth forgoing a sandwich shop for taste and cost."
7. Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar
Listed on the menu under Handhelds, the Clubhouse Sandwich at Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar comes with ham, turkey, smoked bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, greens, and garlic aioli sauce between three slices of toasted sourdough bread. Those with a smaller appetite can opt for the chain's Cobb Sandwich made with bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a dollop of garlic aioli encased in Parmesan sourdough.
While neither menu option has received a lot of feedback from diners, the limited number of reviews of the Clubhouse Sandwich seems to be mixed. One customer exclaims "Wow" when talking about the sandwich, adding, "This was the best club sandwich I've ever had. I've had many in my life but there was something about this one that was so tasty. It had a taste explosion I could not identify." However, another diner disagrees, calling the sandwich merely interesting. "I can honestly state that a mom and pop diner has made far better club sandwiches," they say.
6. Friendly's
Friendly's serves two slightly different versions of a club sandwich. Cut into quarters, the Center Court Turkey Club Sandwich features turkey breast, applewood-smoked bacon, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and a splash of mayo. Meanwhile, the Turkey Club SuperMelt is sliced in half and comes with turkey breast, applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing. Both versions of the sandwich are served on sourdough bread.
When Friendly's pitted its Turkey Club SuperMelt sandwich against the chain's Honey BBQ Chicken SuperMelt on Facebook, it was the latter sandwich that got the majority of the votes. For those curious, the Honey BBQ Chicken SuperMelt Sandwich is made with breaded chicken tenders, sweet honey barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and ranch dressing.
Despite the defeat, the Turkey Club SuperMelt has received favorable feedback online. One reviewer calls the menu item awesome, adding, "I do not know how they get it so crispy on the outside but it was OMG good." Meanwhile, the chain's other turkey club has received a more mixed reception. For instance, while one impressed diner calls the sandwich tasty, another says that it was greasy and didn't come with bacon as advertised.
5. First Watch
The name First Watch is a nod to the nautical term "first watch," which traditionally refers to the earliest shift of the day for a ship's crew. However, while the first watch aboard a ship actually takes place from 8 p.m. until midnight, the chain typically opens its doors at 7 a.m. and serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch until the cooks and servers call it a day at 2:30 p.m. One of the restaurant's menu items is the Monterey Club sandwich. Named after one of its key ingredients, Monterey Jack cheese, the dish also includes bacon, turkey, avocado, tomato, greens, and mayo, all served between two slices of sourdough bread. The sandwich is accompanied by a side of organic greens with lemon dressing or a bowl of tomato basil soup.
The majority of online reviewers praise First Watch's Monterey Club sandwich, calling it their fave, excellent, and very fresh and tasty. One TikTok user gives the menu item 8 out of 10, adding, "The avocado on it is my favorite part and the bacon is crispy. The turkey tastes very fresh and delicious and the cheese is melted on so well." On the flip side, a review from the Blue Skies for Me Please blog doesn't recommend the dish, complaining that the bread in the sandwich wasn't toasted and the ingredients were only slightly warm.
4. Yard House
Cut into four square pieces rather than triangles or halves, the Stacked Turkey Club at the Yard House is a double-decker sandwich filled with bacon, roasted turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese, tomato, Boston lettuce, and mayo. The sandwich is served on toasted brioche bread, adding a slight touch of sweetness to the dish. For those with specific dietary preferences, the sandwich can be made with gluten-free bread.
Yard House's Stacked Turkey Club has received the green light from most diners, with several online reviewers calling it their favorite, yummy, and very good. Several customers comment on the menu item's generous size, with one diner who gave their visit five out of five stars saying: "It was big so I took half home and ate it the next day for lunch." Another reviewer concurs that the sandwich was good, giving it a 7.5 out of 10, albeit with some reservations, saying, "[It's] probably the best thing I ordered this night. Too much mayo on both [ends] of the sandwich. I would probably prefer less mayo next time. But your typical turkey club. Really good but nothing amazing."
3. Ruby Tuesday
At just $10.99, the Bacon Club at Ruby Tuesday offers decent value for money. Listed among burgers and hoagies, the Bacon Club is Ruby Tuesday's only sandwich made on traditional bread — two thick slices of Texas toast, to be more precise. Just like its name suggests, the highlight of the filling is the hardwood-smoked bacon, which is complemented by lettuce, tomato, and the chain's signature sauce. The dish is served with a choice of sides that include french fries, tater tots, baked potato, coleslaw, or one of several cooked vegetables.
The Bacon Club at Ruby Tuesday may not have many online reviews, but it appears to have won over most diners. One happy customer calls their visit to Ruby Tuesday a satisfying experience, elaborating, "[The] bacon club on Texas toast was really good." Another customer also seems pleased with the menu item, commenting, "My wife's sandwich had enough bacon for three sandwiches. She was not about to complain about it. Overall a good meal."
2. Grand Lux Cafe
According to the team at the Grand Lux Cafe, the Grand Club Sandwich "requires two hands and all of your tastebuds." While this may be true, the menu item also requires some financial commitment. Priced at $18.95, the Grand Club Sandwich is on the expensive side for a sandwich. In this case, however, its steep price tag is justified. Made with roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, arugula, and mayo, the one-decker comes with a side of french fries or mixed green salad.
Grand Lux Cafe's Grand Club Sandwich has been a hit with most diners. One customer praises the sandwich, saying, "It is a big portion so I definitely had to take off the bread to just eat the inside. Dry roasted, not wet, turkey with perfectly cooked bacon and good tomatoes. I say good as in not squishy and or juicy." Another diner agrees, commenting, "[The sandwich] has so many delicious and fresh ingredients with the BEST fries!" Several other impressed reviewers have described the menu item as outstanding, yummy, and very good if slightly dry.
1. Daily Grill
At around the $20 mark, Daily Grill's sandwiches aren't cheap, and the chain's Turkey Club is no exception. Made on toasted whole wheat bread, the menu offering is layered with crispy bacon and avocado as well as lettuce, tomato, and onion. Additionally, the dish comes with a side of french fries or Roasted Peanut Coleslaw. While the Turkey Club at one of the chain's five locations will set you back a cool $19.50, the chain's team members firmly believe that the menu item is worth its hefty price tag. In fact, in their eyes, according to a Facebook post, this sandwich "has got it all."
So, what do diners think of the Turkey Club? Most seem to agree with the staff at Daily Grill, complimenting the menu item. One impressed reviewer says: "My wife got the turkey club sandwich. I ended up having half of hers and we both thought it was great." Another diner also praises the dish, commenting, "I will definitely be returning for the Turkey Club as this was a certified winner. I guarantee you won't be disappointed at all. Make sure you try it." The overwhelmingly positive feedback makes it our number-one club sandwich pick.
Methodology
To determine the best and least-liked club sandwiches at chain restaurants, we researched and compiled customer reviews from several online platforms, including TikTok, TripAdvisor, and Yelp.