Chain Restaurant Shepherd's Pies, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Haven't heard of Black-eyed Pea? We wouldn't blame you. The franchise once gobbled real estate all over the South, but financial woes eventually trimmed its footprint down to under a dozen restaurants. Now, you'll have to go to Colorado or Arlington, Texas, to sample the homestyle cooking that banks on feel-good staples like pot roasts, ribs, and chicken fried steak. On Mondays, shepherd's pie greets the menu as a special — a very affordable one at that ($11.99, as of January 2024). According to customers, it tastes (and looks) nothing like the cozy baked casserole. Instead, it resembles meatloaf, a delicious comfort foodt for sure, but not interchangeable by any means.

This culinary violation really baffled one diner, who was aghast at the treasonous meat patty hidden below a mound of spuds. "If I had wanted meatloaf and mashed potatoes I would have ordered that," they said. Think this was the result of a single botched dish? A different diner warned against the menu item altogether for the same reason. "Don't ever order the shepherd's pie unless you have never eaten one anywhere else, and have no idea what one is supposed to be like," they wrote, concluding: "The only good thing I can say about the dish is that it was hot. Otherwise, forget about it." Even the sloppy appearance, frankly, is enough to turn our stomachs. Let's defer our hard-earned dollars to some better options below.