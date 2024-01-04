Sichuan Vs Cantonese Cuisine: What's The Difference?

China is a massive country, with numerous ethnic groups, over 20 provinces, and land that ranges from mountainous to coastal to desert. As such, varying cuisines are inevitable. There are historically eight great regional cuisines of China, and each is a reflection of the place it comes from and the people who make it. Factors like weather, accessibility to ingredients, and culture affect the defining factors of these cuisines, but each is equally rich in history.

Two of the more well-known Chinese cuisines are Sichuanese and Cantonese. Sichuan is a province located in the southwest part of China, and its mild climate and fertile soil make agriculture a significant part of Sichuan's economy. Sichuan food has a reputation for being spicy. Guangdong is mainland China's most southeastern province and home to Cantonese people and culture. People from Canton were the first Chinese immigrants to come to America, and so Cantonese food is the foundation upon which much American Chinese food is now built. The two cuisines are, in fact, very different (but equally mouthwatering) and represent China's culinary diversity.