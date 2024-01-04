Truffle Oil Adds A Splash Of Umami To Chicken Noodle Soup
While chicken noodle soup is a comforting and delicious meal on those cold winter days or when you feel under the weather, it can also be elevated with a few minor tweaks. Some soup recipes, like potato soup, are considered hearty and filling on their own. However, chicken noodle soup is often viewed as a lighter option. Although it's easy to digest, this classic can sometimes be synonymous with bland, flavorless soups.
Of course, enhancing the taste of the chicken broth and veggies can make it seem more indulgent, so truffle oil is the perfect option. Just a few drops of truffle oil can change the flavor and impart a salty, savory depth. Grown underground, Truffles are an edible fungi, similar to mushrooms. Their growing conditions are rare, making them a sought-after delicacy.
It's often easier (and far more affordable) to forgo real truffle shavings and opt for a truffle-infused oil instead. This allows you to add a slightly earthy, meaty flavor to soups, sauces, and even risotto without breaking the bank. Plus, with a thin, watery broth (like chicken noodle soup), truffle oil gives your dish more body and a splash of umami flavor.
Truffle oil can overpower the soup
Often, truffle oil is used as a drizzle or garnish on top of thicker, blended soups, but incorporating this oil into the broth of chicken noodle soup has a way of adding depth while keeping the dish light.
Interestingly, not everyone loves this truffle trend, and chef Gordon Ramsay is not shy about opposing it, calling it "the worst thing," according to PopSugar. Understandably, Ramsay's frustration stems from the fact that some chefs use too much of this strong, pungent oil and overpower food's natural flavors. For truffle oil to shine in chicken noodle soup, you only need a few drops per bowl or a small drizzle in the whole pot.
Using truffle oil sparingly is also a great way to make the expensive product last longer. While some oils do use real truffles in their infusion, the assumption that they all do is one of the common myths about truffle oil. Like with most delicacies, there are cheaper synthetic versions. Most affordable truffle oils won't contain truffles, but that doesn't mean they aren't delicious.