Truffle Oil Adds A Splash Of Umami To Chicken Noodle Soup

While chicken noodle soup is a comforting and delicious meal on those cold winter days or when you feel under the weather, it can also be elevated with a few minor tweaks. Some soup recipes, like potato soup, are considered hearty and filling on their own. However, chicken noodle soup is often viewed as a lighter option. Although it's easy to digest, this classic can sometimes be synonymous with bland, flavorless soups.

Of course, enhancing the taste of the chicken broth and veggies can make it seem more indulgent, so truffle oil is the perfect option. Just a few drops of truffle oil can change the flavor and impart a salty, savory depth. Grown underground, Truffles are an edible fungi, similar to mushrooms. Their growing conditions are rare, making them a sought-after delicacy.

It's often easier (and far more affordable) to forgo real truffle shavings and opt for a truffle-infused oil instead. This allows you to add a slightly earthy, meaty flavor to soups, sauces, and even risotto without breaking the bank. Plus, with a thin, watery broth (like chicken noodle soup), truffle oil gives your dish more body and a splash of umami flavor.