The Hidden Detail In An Ice Breakers Logo You Probably Didn't Notice

Ice Breakers is an all-time favorite when it comes to freshening breath. With a variety of minty gum and candies, the brand, owned by Hershey's, has given us plenty of treats over the years to chew on and cool down with. However, one thing stays consistent across all Ice Breakers products. Ice Breakers have flavor crystals. As it turns out, these crystals don't simply contribute to the candies' iconic look and intense flavor. One is also hidden in the logo.

Many of our favorite products have logos we instantly recognize, but most of us haven't closely examined them for hidden clues. For example, the Hershey Company snuck a message into the Hershey's Kisses logo you likely missed. A subtle Hershey's Kiss is incorporated between the letters "K" and "S" in the text. This isn't the only logo in which the folks at Hershey hid a secret. One of those iconic flavor crystals is hidden within the words "Ice Breakers" in one of the brand's logos.