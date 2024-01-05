How To Choose The Best Chili Paste For Your Curry Chicken

The quest for the perfect chicken curry recipe can make you feel a little like Goldilocks, tasting each one until you find one that's just right. While it's a pleasant search, the journey can be made easier if you know more about how different curries are flavored and what they're best paired with.

A saucy and aromatic South Asian dish containing coconut milk, vegetables, and (sometimes) meat, curry is a staple in Indian and Thai cuisine. While Thai curries are generally made with curry paste, a puree of fresh herbs and spices, Indian curries are often crafted with a combination of dried spices. Several curries are made in both regions, but most people recognize three distinct categories: red, yellow, and green.

Not only do the three have different spice levels, but they also have different flavoring agents that create distinctive colors and tastes. Knowing what goes into each can help you decide which kind of curry paste is best for your next batch.