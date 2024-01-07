6 Cuts Of Steak You Should Never Order Rare And 5 You Should

Those who love nothing more than a good steak, whether prepared at home or ordered at a favorite steakhouse, can develop pretty staunch opinions regarding how a steak should be cooked. Some swear up and down that the rarer, the better, while others fall into a nice middle ground, and yet some say that they can't stomach even a little pink.

We're not here to argue with you about how you might take your steak. However, depending on how you like your steak cooked, you may want to order certain cuts over others. According to the experts — including a few chefs who've cooked plenty of steaks in their day and gave us their insights (more on their expertise at the end of this article) — certain cuts fare better when cooked rare, while others need to be cooked longer. This is due to a variety of factors, including cut thickness, fattiness, and others. Need to know more so you're equipped during your next steakhouse outing (or when you're buying a steak to cook at home)? Here are six cuts of steak you should never order rare and five that you should.