Cookie Cutters Make Homemade Tortilla Chips More Fun

Existing in the age of social media has made many of us more mindful about food presentation. We've learned that with just a little creative thinking, everything we snack on can have the opportunity to become a work of art — even something as simple as chips and dip. While there aren't many unique ways to pile guacamole into a bowl, you can gussy up your snack table by swapping out regular tortilla chips for the fun-shaped, homemade variety.

Making custom-shaped tortilla chips at home couldn't be easier when you enlist the help of cookie cutters. Whether you'd like to make leaf and acorn-shaped chips for Thanksgiving, gingerbread people for Christmas, or tiny, heart-shaped tortillas for Valentine's Day, there is no shortage of options. It's as easy as pressing your chosen cookie cutter into a corn tortilla, removing the excess scraps, and putting them to the side. You can use them to make tortilla strips for salads and soups later!

For even more visual interest, you might try finding different colors of corn tortillas or dye them yourself by painting food coloring on them with a brush before frying.