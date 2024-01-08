Espagueti Verde (Mexican Green Spaghetti) Recipe

This espagueti verde recipe is pretty adaptable, as you can swap out a number the ingredients if needed. If you can't find Mexican crema, that won't be a problem as it's basically a thinner version of sour cream. This means you can just thin out some sour cream with water to take its place, or you could even use lime juice for extra flavor. If your household runs to the more upscale crème fraîche, you could use that, instead, and Topalu also says that "plain yogurt can be used as another substitute." As regards the peppers, she says, "The best poblano substitute that I can think of would be Anaheim pepper." Even the espagueti is swappable, as Topalu feels that any kind of noodles — even the short and chunky ones — would work well with this sauce.

If you would like to make a vegetarian version of the espagueti verde, the only thing you'll need to do is to replace the chicken broth with vegetable broth. To veganize the dish, however, you'll need to find plant-based versions of sour cream, cream cheese, and queso fresco. For the latter, you can use any crumbly, mild-flavored vegan cheese.