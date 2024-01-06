Fried Cornbread Is A Southern Comfort Breakfast Worth Craving

When European settlers arrived in North America hundreds of years ago, corn had already become a staple crop for many of the land's indigenous people. It made up a significant part of the average diet for Native Americans, and eventually made its way to the colonizers. After being dried, the corn was ground into a powder and used as the starchy base for bread, as wheat crops didn't arrive in North America until the late 1700s. One of those breads was fried cornbread.

One of the most common terms for fried cornbread is johnnycakes, but the origin of this name remains murky. Some theories say it came from the term "journey cakes," as these lightweight breads could easily be wrapped and packed for travel, and others suggest that "johnny" actually comes from a mispronunciation of "Shawnee," the Native tribe of peoples who lived in the areas that now encompass Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania.

Cornbread remained popular centuries later throughout North America, particularly in New England, but has its strongest foothold in the American South. This is likely because fried cornbread was also central to the daily diets of enslaved people. Some enslaved people were even able to cultivate their own private crop of corn or make their rations stretch with johnnycakes, an affordable, quick, and filling food source. As food historian and professor Dr. Frederick Douglas Opie told Essence, "A lot of those things that were a part of our cuisine come out of survival techniques."