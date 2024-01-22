Air Fryer Calamari With Simple Marinara Sauce Recipe

In a world where onion rings reign supreme in the ring-shaped appetizer competition, we'd make the argument that fried calamari isn't too far behind. The seafood appetizer, which boasts chewy squid on the inside and a crispy breadcrumb coating on the outside, typically undergoes a deep-fried treatment — thanks to this recipe from developer Erin Johnson, you can accomplish all of that crispy-crunchy goodness with an air fryer. Johnson says, "This air-fried calamari is the perfect way to have a light and tasty appetizer or snack without having to deep fry," a big plus for those who don't happen to have a deep fryer and don't want to fuss with a big pot of oil.

Adding to the praise of the nifty kitchen gadget, Johnson says, "I like using the air fryer because it's less hands-on and significantly less messy than frying. It also saves on using the oil!" Of course, this recipe makes more than just the air-fried calamari rings — you'll also whip up a zingy marinara sauce to pair alongside them, because no app is complete without an excess of dipping sauce. Enjoy your calamari and marinara on their own as a snack or as part of a larger spread — they're one duo that's perfect for both game days and potlucks.