The Sweet Ingredients Bobby Flay Loves Adding To Chili

Is your favorite chili recipe feeling a little flat lately? When you're in a rut flavorwise, a great source of inspiration is the dishes of celebrity chefs. Bobby Flay is known to love chili and he crafts his versions with two sweet ingredients you might not think to add to your spicy, savory meal.

Depending on the recipe, Flay adds either honey or maple syrup. His beef and black bean chili uses the former to balance the heat and smokiness of other seasonings like chipotle pepper puree and several types of chili powder. Meanwhile, he's also published other chili recipes (like the one recreated in Mashed's vegetarian Bobby Flay's Chili Recipe With A Twist) that use syrup instead in addition to a few tablespoons of semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Longtime fans may have noticed these ingredients before and wondered why Bobby Flay uses so much honey in savory dishes. He's on the record saying it helps "balance out the big strong flavors," something hard to argue with if you've made his recipes.