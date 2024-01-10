Can You Reuse Old Nespresso Pods? Here's What TikTok Has To Say

Nespresso is loved for its convenience. The best Nespresso machines are quick, easy, and have a tasty output. This convenience, however, comes at a cost. For example, it can feel wasteful for the planet — and your wallet — to use a new pod every time you drink a cup of coffee. In an attempt to reuse, don't bother trying to get another use out of a spent pod as is, with the same grounds and all; the second brew will come out diluted and weak. Instead, the hub of all hacks, TikTok, proposed a solution that allows people to sneak a couple of uses out of an old Nespresso pod without reusing the original coffee grounds.

One TikTok creator showed at-home java makers how to take an old Nespresso pod and put fresh coffee grounds in it to brew a second cup. This simple process involves tearing the top seal off of a Nespresso pod and scooping out its used contents. This results in an empty cup, which the creator filled with their favorite type of ground coffee beans. The pod still needs a lid, so the key to this hack is an aluminum foil cover, which can be adhered to the top of a Nespresso pod to make it look as good as new. This method does involve purchasing aluminum lids, but it could still be worthwhile ... if the reused Nespresso pod can produce a quality beverage.