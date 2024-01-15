Steak Crostini With Fig And Red Wine Jam Recipe

Steak is such a versatile meat. Not only can it be paired with potatoes for a classic entree, but it can be prepared in numerous other ways including stir-fries, salads, and, as in this recipe, a topper for crostini. Developer Patterson Watkins raves about the "symphony of flavors happening within this appetizer, all harmonizing into one tasty bite." Those complementary flavors include rich, hearty steak, along with the sweetness of fig jam and the "earthy, funky, creamy-tart elements" of blue cheese.

Watkins walks you through making your own fig and red wine jam for these sweet and savory bites, and it's not at all difficult to make. You'll use dried figs for the process, meaning you can make these crostini any time of year. "Just make sure that the dried figs have simmered and softened before blending," Watkins cautions. As a bonus, any leftover fig jam can be put to good use as a glaze for roast chicken or pork or blended with cream cheese as a dip for crackers and crudite. You could even be right on trend and smear some on your next burger in lieu of ketchup.