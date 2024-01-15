Steak Crostini With Fig And Red Wine Jam Recipe
Steak is such a versatile meat. Not only can it be paired with potatoes for a classic entree, but it can be prepared in numerous other ways including stir-fries, salads, and, as in this recipe, a topper for crostini. Developer Patterson Watkins raves about the "symphony of flavors happening within this appetizer, all harmonizing into one tasty bite." Those complementary flavors include rich, hearty steak, along with the sweetness of fig jam and the "earthy, funky, creamy-tart elements" of blue cheese.
Watkins walks you through making your own fig and red wine jam for these sweet and savory bites, and it's not at all difficult to make. You'll use dried figs for the process, meaning you can make these crostini any time of year. "Just make sure that the dried figs have simmered and softened before blending," Watkins cautions. As a bonus, any leftover fig jam can be put to good use as a glaze for roast chicken or pork or blended with cream cheese as a dip for crackers and crudite. You could even be right on trend and smear some on your next burger in lieu of ketchup.
Gather the ingredients for steak crostini with fig and red wine jam
The jam in this recipe is made from olive oil, yellow onion, dried figs, red wine, and sugar. The crostini are made from French bread topped with blue cheese and sliced sirloin steak, while you will also need garlic, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper for seasoning.
Step 1: Heat some oil
Make the fig and red wine jam: Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion
Add onion and saute for 5-8 minutes, until tender and lightly golden.
Step 3: Cook the figs
Add dried figs and saute for 5 more minutes.
Step 4: Pour in the wine
Deglaze the pan with wine and bring to a simmer.
Step 5: Stir in the sugar
Once simmering, add sugar and stir to combine. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until the figs are soft and tender and the sauce is syrupy.
Step 6: Cool the jam
Remove jam from the heat and set aside to cool slightly (until no longer steaming).
Step 7: Blend the jam
Transfer jam to the bowl of a food processor. Blend until semi-smooth, then refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 8: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 9: Prep the crostini for baking
Make the crostini: Place bread slices on a large, parchment-lined baking sheet and brush with oil.
Step 10: Add garlic, and bake
Rub bread slices with peeled garlic, then bake for 12-15 minutes or until toasted.
Step 11: Season the steaks
Meanwhile, make the steak: Pat the steaks dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.
Step 12: Heat some oil
Add oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 13: Sear the steaks
Once hot, sear steaks for 5 minutes per side for medium to medium-rare, depending on the thickness of your steaks.
Step 14: Cool the crostini
Remove crostini from the oven and set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
Step 15: Rest the steaks
Remove steaks from the skillet and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
Step 16: Cut up the steaks
Once steaks have rested, slice into bite-size pieces.
Step 17: Place blue cheese on the crostini
To assemble the crostini, top each toast with blue cheese.
Step 18: Add fig jam
Spoon about 1 tablespoon fig jam onto each toast, reserving the remaining jam for serving on the side.
Step 19: Add steak
Top each toast with 2-3 pieces of steak.
Step 20: Garnish and serve
Garnish crostini with a light sprinkling of fresh thyme and rosemary, and serve.
What wine should I use for steak crostini with fig and red wine jam?
If you're going to go out and buy a bottle of wine specifically for the sake of this recipe, Watkins says, "I'd recommend using a hearty, robust red wine." Her recommendations are Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and Malbec, which she says stand up to the hearty steak and blue cheese flavor combination as well as balance out the sweetness of the fig jam. "Just make sure they are not sweet wines," she advises, since there's already enough sugar in the jam.
If alcohol isn't your thing, you can still make a zero-proof version of the jam with a non-alcoholic wine, something that continues to increase in popularity, or you can make a DIY substitute with a few basic kitchen ingredients. Watkins suggests combining 1 cup beef broth with ½ cup wine vinegar or cider vinegar, telling us that it "would still provide that tannic balance as well as a pop of tartness."
How can I serve this steak crostini with fig and red wine jam?
Watkins tells us that these crostini are a versatile appetizer that's "perfect for larger gatherings and fancier group celebrations." If you're serving them as part of a finger food spread, she suggests pairing them with lighter bites starring produce, such as tomato bruschetta and crudite. No parties coming up? You could certainly reduce the size of this recipe if you'd like to serve yourself and just a couple of others, or you could opt to serve it as a light main course.
To eat these crostini as a meal, you'll want some sort of side dish — nothing too starchy since they already contain bread. A green salad would make for a perfect meal partner, perhaps dressed with red wine vinegar and topped with blue cheese crumbles if you'd like to echo some of the flavors in the entree. For a contrast, however, you could instead opt for a simple Caprese salad with tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. Add a fruit sorbet for dessert, and you've got a perfect summertime meal.
- For the fig and red wine jam
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 2 cups (about 12 ounces) dried figs
- 1 ½ cups red wine
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- For the crostini
- 1 French loaf, sliced
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled
- 6 ounces blue cheese, sliced or crumbled
- Fresh thyme and rosemary, for garnish
- For the steak
- 2 (roughly 8-ounce) sirloin steaks
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
|Calories per Serving
|299
|Total Fat
|13.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|36.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|17.5 g
|Sodium
|292.5 mg
|Protein
|12.2 g