The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Your French Toast
While some argue whether breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we can all agree that it should be delicious anytime. French toast is the ultimate treat for those looking to start their day off on a sweet note. Although French toast is delicious, it can become mushy or dry and tasteless. One way to ensure your French toast comes out perfectly is to choose the proper milk for the custard soak. Ideally, you want to use one with a higher fat content, such as whole milk or even heavy cream.
One of the mistakes people make when cooking French toast is using low-fat or even fat-free milk. Skim milk or even 1% or 2% milk can lead to a less rich custard. The custard should permeate the bread, adding flavor and moisture. Fat equals flavor, so the higher the fat content in the milk, the richer it will be. Heavy cream and half-and-half are the best for achieving a decadent custard, while whole milk is slightly lighter.
French toast possibilities are endless
Before you get to the milk, you'll need to use the correct type of bread. When it comes to the best bread to use for French toast, texture is key. Use stale bread because it can better soak up the custard. We already know that higher fat-content milk will yield better results, but what if dietary needs restrict using traditional milk? Full-fat coconut milk or almond milk make good substitutions, though they will impact the flavor. If you like vanilla, try substituting vanilla almond or cashew milk.
When making your custard, ensure you have a tasty base. A basic French toast custard combines eggs, milk, cinnamon, and sugar. The cinnamon and sugar add a sweet flavor, while the eggs and milk add richness and creaminess. Once the bread is soaked and pan-fried in oil, it can be topped with a variety of toppings. Some popular choices are syrup and fresh fruit. If you're looking for a sweet and savory combination, stuff your French toast with ham and cheese to create a Monte Cristo.