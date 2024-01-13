The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Your French Toast

While some argue whether breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we can all agree that it should be delicious anytime. French toast is the ultimate treat for those looking to start their day off on a sweet note. Although French toast is delicious, it can become mushy or dry and tasteless. One way to ensure your French toast comes out perfectly is to choose the proper milk for the custard soak. Ideally, you want to use one with a higher fat content, such as whole milk or even heavy cream.

One of the mistakes people make when cooking French toast is using low-fat or even fat-free milk. Skim milk or even 1% or 2% milk can lead to a less rich custard. The custard should permeate the bread, adding flavor and moisture. Fat equals flavor, so the higher the fat content in the milk, the richer it will be. Heavy cream and half-and-half are the best for achieving a decadent custard, while whole milk is slightly lighter.