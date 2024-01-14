Why It's Good Luck To Balance Eggs At Hong Kong's Dragon Boat Festival

Five days and five months after the Lunar New Year, Hong Kong celebrates the Dragon Boat Festival, as do Taiwan, mainland China, and other locations throughout the Chinese diaspora. The festival, as the name implies, revolves around races held in boats shaped like dragons, a tradition established to honor Chinese poet and national hero Qu Yuan, who drowned in a river upon being exiled from his native land some 2,000+ years ago. Rice dumplings called zòngzi are still eaten at the Dragon Boat Festival today to commemorate similar dumplings that were thrown in the water to keep the fish from eating his body, while the boats represent the vessels that were launched in an unsuccessful attempt to retrieve it for a proper burial.

Another part of the Dragon Boat festivities has nothing to do with dragons, dumplings, or poets. It involves people balancing eggs on top of sticks, on their heads, or, for an easier version of the game, on any hard surface such as a concrete floor. While egg balancing may sound like a silly stunt, it's meant to symbolize the harmonious balance of yin and yang, a symbol historically associated with signs of good fortune. The game is said to bring good luck (especially if done exactly at noon). So popular a sport is egg balancing that large-scale events are often held. At one such get-together, which was organized by Taiwan's Hsinchu City Government during the 2012 Dragon Boat Festival, a group of people set a world record for balancing 4,247 eggs.