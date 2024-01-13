Flamin' Hot Cheetos Taco Ring Recipe

The taco crescent roll ring has long been one of the most popular recipes to come out of the Pillsbury test kitchens, and developer Patterson Watkins feels that it could use a modern makeover. Here, she's enhancing it with one of the trendiest snack foods on the market, Flamin' Hot Cheetos. While her version retains the original recipe's crescent rolls, taco-seasoned ground beef, and cheddar filling, she feels that coating the taco ring in crushed Cheetos makes for a "zesty, fiery, and crunchy remix."

Watkins assures us that "this recipe is pretty easy to make," although she does share her pro tip for Cheetos crushing. She says she puts them in a resealable plastic bag and then smashes them with a meat mallet (the smooth side, not the one with the ridges). She does say, though, that "if you don't have a meat mallet, rolling over the zipper baggie a few times with a rolling pin will work, too." As a bonus, this recipe also includes directions for homemade pico de gallo to accompany the taco ring, one of the several dips and toppings that adorn the dish.