Find The Freshest Grocery Store Salad By Looking At The Bottom Of The Bag

Salads are a tasty and easy way to get some vegetables into your diet, but they can be expensive and time-consuming to assemble and prepare, so many opt for simple bagged salads instead. Unfortunately, the prepackaged greens aren't always in top condition when they reach your supermarket's produce section. However, there's an easy way to find the freshest ones; All it requires is a glance at the bottom of the bag.

Savvy shoppers should examine the bottom of the bag because that's where they'll most likely find the slimy, wilted, ugly-looking pieces that can ruin your salad. This is due to basic science. As the leaves degrade, they become denser, while the moisture that builds on their exterior helps them slide down over time. If you see more than a few of these leaves collected in the bag, it's worth grabbing another, regardless of what the date on the package may say.