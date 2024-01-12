Bruleed Sugar Turns Any Cheesecake Into A Showstopper

Cheesecake is a wonderfully versatile dessert, one that can be combined with just about anything to put a delicious spin on it. This leads experimental folks to come up with inventive cheesecake crust alternatives or to wonder at desserts with a similar consistency or taste. As a result, some may consider whether their techniques can be applied to a cheesecake variation.

Take crème brûlée, for example. Crunchy top, smooth base. Now compare that to cheesecake, which has a smooth top and crunchy base. Both of these desserts are delicious in their own right thanks in part to that contrast. The question that naturally arises is whether we can top a cheesecake with brûléed sugar.

Brûléed, or caramelized, sugar is what adds a layer of crunch to a perfect crème brûlée. The combination of its brittle texture and sweet taste complements the smooth vanilla beneath so beautifully that this decadent dessert is a staple on restaurant dessert menus.