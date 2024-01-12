Yes, You Can Celebrate Your Birthday At Costco

For Madison Stimmel, aka @allthingsbeautybymadison, the idea of a Costco birthday sounded perfect. "My family and I love Costco and have been members for years," she told FOX Business. "I really didn't want to do anything big or fancy for my birthday this year, and Costco just popped into my head," she added. And, thanks to Costco's legendary low prices, they were able to get five hot dogs and sodas, a chicken bake, a rotisserie chicken Caesar salad, and a cheese pizza for less than $31. While having a birthday celebration at Costco may seem like an anomaly, several in the comments proved that's not the case.

One exclaimed that their 4-year-old son picked Costco for his birthday dinner three years in a row, while another said she had also had her birthday at Costco. Others joined in, saying they'd had bachelorette parties, college graduations, and wedding anniversaries there. Best of all, it seems she started a new trend, with many remarking that they now planned to spend their birthdays and upcoming special occasions at Costco.

Costco may not be the first place that comes to mind when brainstorming where to hold a birthday party, but now that the word is out that you can snag a table and have an inexpensive birthday dinner (and maybe a free cake), we may see many more people wearing matching sweatshirts and birthday accessories in the Costco food court.