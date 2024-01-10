Food Network Star Darnell Ferguson Has Been Arrested — Here's What We Know

If you're one of Food Network's many avid watchers, you're probably familiar with "Superchef" Darnell Ferguson. According to WDRB, the celebrity chef was arrested on January 9 and was booked on charges of burglary, strangulation, assault, terroristic threatening, and menacing. While the name of the alleged victim hasn't been released, an Order for Emergency Protection was entered against Ferguson on January 2 after an unnamed party filed a complaint that day.

Ferguson was arrested in Louisville and served the warrant by the St. Matthews Police Department. As of January 10, neither the police department nor the Food Network has issued any comment about the situation. Ferguson pled not guilty in court. His bail was set at $10,000 and came with a no-contact order. Next in the case will be a January 17 court appearance regarding the protective order, followed by a preliminary hearing on the morning of Thursday, January 18 (via WLKY).

Ferguson has many connections to Louisville. He attended Sullivan University and opened two restaurants in the city: "SuperChefs" and "The Drippin' Crab," both of which have closed their doors.