Wegmans Oat Cookies Are Being Recalled Due To Undeclared Wheat

Just 10 days into the new year, Wegmans has issued its first recall of 2024. According to the FDA, the company announced a voluntary recall of its Wegmans Bakery Outrageous Oat Cookies in both 5-packs and by the pound on January 10. The cookies may contain undeclared wheat, which can be serious or even life-threatening for those with wheat or gluten sensitivities or who have celiac disease.

The cookies were sold in Wegmans stores beginning January 3 throughout the states of Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, DC, and Virginia. The 5-packs have the Universal Product Code (UPC) 7789056618, while the pounds have the UPC 2-08165-00000-6. All use-by dates are also affected.

Wegmans states that no illnesses or injuries have been reported, but anyone with questions or concerns can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663. Customers who discover they've bought one of the recalled products can return it to any Wegmans service desk for a refund.

Wegmans has a decent track record in recalling food products, with the FDA showing that only 34 have been issued since September 2017. This is also the brand's first recall for undeclared wheat.