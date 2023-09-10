Wegmans Bakery Items Ranked From Worst To Best

With stale croissants, hard cookies, and day-old cake slices galore, your average grocery store bakery is a place of tasty-enough mediocrity. Not so fast, says Wegmans, a brand that despite having only 110 odd stores has long been a consumer favorite. We, explains Wegmans, motioning to Walmart and Shoprite with jazz fingers, are different — at least that's what we imagine the store saying if it were a real person. The best part is that our fictional personification of Wegmans isn't lying. While the regional chain is known for quality products, many fans agree Wegmans' bakery items stand high above the rest. With that being said, if Wegmans baked goods' iron is truly tested, which of these tasty treats would come out on top?

Some may call us crazy for going on this mission of sorting through a bunch of delicious, high-quality baked goods and deciding which is most worth binging in a single sitting. But we at Mashed have never been afraid of eating food. After carefully curating a list of the best baked goods Wegmans has to offer based on fan approval and store recommendations, we ranked 13 of Wegmans' most adored bakery products. Noting their prices (which vary by location and are accurate as of September 2023), we ranked these treats based on the presence of their advertised ingredients, freshness, and overall flavor. From worst to first, here's what happened after we put Wegmans' best baked goods to the taste test.