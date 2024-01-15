Gravy Fondue Turns Your Dinner Party Into A Night To Remember

Fondue is loved not only for its cheesiness but also for its interactive style of eating. Family or groups of friends gather around a burbling pot of melted cheese and dip crusty chunks of bread into it. What's not to enjoy? Fondue originates from Switzerland, and we can thank the Swiss for providing people worldwide with a template to enjoy other liquid treats like chocolate, oil, and even gravy. Gravy is relatively new to the fondue game, but this savory liquid makes an impressive dinner party centerpiece. Here's why.

Gravy refers to a rich, luxurious sauce commonly poured over a variety of foods; it is served in this manner in the United Kingdom and the United States, with a few differences. On a British plate, gravy is poured over roasted meats and vegetables, while gravy in the U.S. is commonly associated with biscuits and Thanksgiving. British gravy is a thin, dark sauce made with meat drippings, stock, a light roux, and cooking wine. In America, English-style gravy exists, but the classic country gravy used to top biscuits features a thick roux, sausage, and lots of milk. Both gravies are worthy of a gravy fondue, but the English variety may be a better choice since it's a bit runnier and pairs very well with ingredients that hold up to being dunked, like vegetables, meats, and bread.