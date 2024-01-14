Air Fry Burrata Cheese For The Ultimate Game Day Snack

For some folks, one of the best parts of watching a sports game is the food. But sports snacks don't have to be limited to chips and dip or chicken wings. Add a bit of sophisticated flavor to your next game-day party by combining the creamy richness of burrata cheese with the versatile power of an air fryer.

The principle is essentially the same as more familiar fare like mozzarella sticks or fried cheese curds. As such, you might find it helpful to place the burrata in the freezer for a few minutes before you begin to help firm up the otherwise delicate cheese.

Once it's chilled, the burrata can be carefully breaded using a typical flour-egg-breadcrumb technique, followed by just a few minutes in the air fryer. This cooking process firms up the cheese's outer layers while allowing the interior to retain the delightful creaminess burrata is known for. This snack is particularly great for game day because it can be popped in the air fryer during a commercial break or a stop in play and cooked hands-off until it's ready to enjoy.