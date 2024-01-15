The 5 Cheeses You Need For The Best Copycat Chick-Fil-A Mac And Cheese

Successfully replicating a fast food favorite at home never stops feeling rewarding (if not a little bit cheeky). From scouring the web for the best KFC chicken copycat recipe to amping up your breakfast with a copycat McDonald's hash browns recipe, folks are always looking for ways to discover just what gives these treats their signature taste.

Recipe developer Catherine Brookes hit it out of the park when she shared her copycat Chik-Fil-A mac and cheese recipe, which uses a mix of five specific cheeses, with Mashed. The cheeses, particularly the act of combining them, are the most important aspect here. When asked about her secret method, Catherine said, "I wouldn't say there's one secret ingredient here, more the combination of all the different cheeses that come together to create that signature taste."

That brings us to the most important aspect of any mac and cheese, particularly one that's trying to echo a specific taste. The pertinent question is which cheeses do we use? Luckily Catherine has us covered there as well, as she revealed the cheeses that combine to make this indulgent treat. Better yet, they're all easily found at your local store.