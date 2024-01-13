A Splash Of Water Is The Secret To Better Ground Espresso Beans

While many people stop by Starbucks or a local coffee shop each morning to get their caffeine fix, others take their coffee far more seriously and choose to make it at home. Unfortunately, there are some common mistakes that everyone makes when making espresso at home, whether purchasing older beans or not storing them properly in an airtight container. However, figuring out the right grind settings for your beans can feel like a frustrating game of trial and error. Even once you have that perfect setting, you may find that your grounds are clumping together and your resulting espresso isn't quite right.

Interestingly, using a tiny bit of water on your beans before putting them into the grinder can prevent your coffee grounds from sticking together, resulting in a bold and delicious shot of espresso. In a study published in the journal Matter, researchers concluded that the static electricity produced when the coffee beans rub together can lead to the coffee grounds turning into clumps in the grinder. The study also found that coffee beans lose more moisture as the roasts become darker, which affects their electrical charge.

Adding water to whole coffee beans to prevent clumps after grinding allows the water to flow more seamlessly through all the grounds during brewing, rather than being forced through empty air pockets. Therefore, spritzing your beans beforehand allows that extra moisture to mitigate the clumping issue and gives the grounds a better brew.