Combine Instant Noodles And Eggs For The Best Lazy Meal Of Your Life
Ramen is delicious any time of year but it's a particularly great option in the winter when you just want something warm and comforting. However, if you're spending the majority of your time this season battling ice or snow, or you're dealing with a case of the sniffles, you likely don't have time or energy to make ramen from scratch. Even following an ajituske tamago egg recipe can be a whole thing as it requires a few days of letting the eggs marinate. Luckily, you can combine instant noodles and eggs for the best lazy meal of your life.
Yep, that's right. If you've never tried it before or you think of ramen at home as either instant and boring or laborious and time-consuming, it's time that you learn to find a middle ground by upgrading your favorite instant noodles with eggs. Yes, normally, jammy ramen eggs are marinated for a few days, to achieve a delicious, umami-filled flavor. However, it doesn't have to be complicated or laborious. You can pull together a simpler version of this combo right now in just minutes.
How to add eggs to your ramen without the wait
You have options when you combine instant noodles and eggs. Your preference may depend on how you like your eggs. You can, of course, go as close to the traditional ramen egg as possible by simply soft-boiling your egg for that jammy consistency. If you go this route, pay special attention to how you should be soft-boiling eggs. The proper preparation includes bringing water and the egg to a boil on the stovetop, taking your pot off the heat, and letting the egg sit for six minutes before plunging it into an ice bath. When your ramen is done, peel the egg and add it.
If you want something a little different, you have even more options. For more flavor than what you'll get with just soft-boiling the egg on its own, consider poaching the egg in your ramen broth. While it sounds intimidating, you can simplify the process by making use of the secret to a perfectly poached egg, which is a strainer. Additionally, while the broth is crucial for ramen, if you're not feeling it on a particular day, you can strain the majority of the broth off the noodles, leaving only enough to cover them. To finish, add in your egg, whisking the egg until it cooks around the noodles, similarly to how you might follow a pasta carbonara recipe. Either way, you're just a few minutes away from a delicious bowl of noodles.