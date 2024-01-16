Combine Instant Noodles And Eggs For The Best Lazy Meal Of Your Life

You have options when you combine instant noodles and eggs. Your preference may depend on how you like your eggs. You can, of course, go as close to the traditional ramen egg as possible by simply soft-boiling your egg for that jammy consistency. If you go this route, pay special attention to how you should be soft-boiling eggs. The proper preparation includes bringing water and the egg to a boil on the stovetop, taking your pot off the heat, and letting the egg sit for six minutes before plunging it into an ice bath. When your ramen is done, peel the egg and add it.

If you want something a little different, you have even more options. For more flavor than what you'll get with just soft-boiling the egg on its own, consider poaching the egg in your ramen broth. While it sounds intimidating, you can simplify the process by making use of the secret to a perfectly poached egg, which is a strainer. Additionally, while the broth is crucial for ramen, if you're not feeling it on a particular day, you can strain the majority of the broth off the noodles, leaving only enough to cover them. To finish, add in your egg, whisking the egg until it cooks around the noodles, similarly to how you might follow a pasta carbonara recipe. Either way, you're just a few minutes away from a delicious bowl of noodles.