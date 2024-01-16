When Fat-Washing Your Cocktail, Complementary Flavors Are A Must

In 2007, New York bartender Dan Lee decided to elevate his cocktail game by infusing his Old Fashioned with bacon fat. Since then, bartenders and home mixologists have been trying to master his technique to give their own cocktails a "fat-washing." It's a method that boosts the flavor of your classic cocktail and it is delicious, so long as you choose fat flavors that complement your alcohol.

Think of a Piña Colada with a deeply intense coconut flavor profile. That intensity is made possible by freezing coconut oil in your gin. You skim the fat off the top and strain the gin before using it in your cocktail, but when you do, you will find it has been infused with a complex coconut flavor that deepens and expands your whole cocktail experience.

The evolution of fat-washing cocktails has been an experiment, since it is riffing off of enfleurage, a perfuming procedure that extracts the aroma of flowers using animal fat. Fat-washed flavor combos have been getting increasingly creative, but some simply play together better than others. A few complementary fat and alcohol cocktail blends include basics like butter with rum, or chocolate with Scotch. Whiskey with brown butter also makes a great pair. If you're a Parmesan Espresso Martini kind of cocktail fan, you may have a palate for cheese fat-washed cocktails. Or you may prefer aroma, like the notes from coconut oil, over the silky texture added from avocado and olive oils.