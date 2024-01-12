The Josh Wine Meme, Explained

Social media is the perfect place for a little joshing around, but if you've been online in the past week, you might have seen a particular kind of Josh making waves. We're referring to Josh Cellars wine, which thanks to X (formerly Twitter) user @OptimusGrind__ is having a viral moment. They tweeted a picture on January 6 depicting a bottle of the popular budget-friendly wine, along with the caption, "I'm not gonna keep telling y'all to grow up and leave that Stella & Barefoot alone."

The post kickstarted a barrage of (mostly negative) responses and quote tweets, which really took off when user @Zujabes riffed that, "For non wine drinkers, this is like someone driving a Hyundai making fun of a Kia driver." This quote tweet's engagement dwarfed the original post, which caught the attention of intrepid meme makers worldwide.

Many people began swapping in the name "Josh" for words in familiar alcohol-based slogans, like "It's Josh o'clock somewhere," which user @chillextremist captioned over a relaxing beachside photo of a Josh bottle and wine glass in the sand. Others looked to pop culture to demonstrate their ironic fandom, such as an uncredited meme featuring a faded picture of Disney's Goofy proclaiming, "gone off the jawrsh bro," surrounded by emojis. The wine is seemingly perfect fuel for irony-obsessed meme makers: If you're unfamiliar with the brand, you can laugh at the unique wine name, and those who do drink it can revel in folks' ironic love of the product.