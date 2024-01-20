Strawberry And Rose Valentine's Day Cocktail

Whether you're preparing a romantic dinner for two, enjoying a cocktail before an evening out, or hosting a galentine's gathering, a special drink can make the occasion feel like a real celebration. Nothing says Valentine's Day like roses, and we've captured their romantic essence in our strawberry and rose cocktail. This simple yet elegant concoction is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and with its vibrant color and delicious blend of sweet and fruity flavors, it's sure to set the mood for a special evening.

We mash fresh strawberries with a touch of sugar to enhance their natural sweetness and add lemon juice for a contrasting zesty kick. The infusion of rose syrup makes this cocktail truly special. It gives it a unique floral flavor, offering a delicate yet fragrant taste that complements the juicy notes of the strawberries and takes the drink to a new level. A splash of gin adds a botanical twist, while club soda finishes everything off with a lovely fizz.

Served chilled and garnished with a whole juicy strawberry, this cocktail is perfect for serving alongside some pre-dinner appetizers, or even some post-dinner treats (we're thinking chocolate-dipped strawberries). So, keep things simple and fresh with this effortlessly delicious strawberry and rose cocktail.