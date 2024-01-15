Sweet & Sour Chicken Vs General Tso: Everything You Need To Know

As its name suggests, sweet and sour chicken sees chicken chunks coated in a moreish sauce marrying sweet and sour flavors. To make sweet and sour chicken, one typically begins by breading chunks of chicken in a light coating of egg whites and cornstarch. The chicken chunks are then fried and finally tossed in the namesake sweet and sour sauce.

The sauce usually gets much of its sweetness from canned pineapple — both the fruit and the juice — as well as rich brown sugar. The acidity in the dish typically comes from white distilled vinegar, though some versions use white rice vinegar or black rice vinegar. And one final ingredient lends additional sweetness, sourness, and umami richness, though it may come as a surprise: ketchup. This essential addition is a testament to the Chinese-American nature of the dish, and it lends both some sweetness as well as tanginess to the final sauce.

There are, of course, variations on this theme. Some versions of sweet and sour chicken also contain soy sauce, which adds even more umami and just the right amount of salt to balance the dish. Often, culinary creator Peter Som adds, you'll also find bell peppers added to the recipe.