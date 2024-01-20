Roast Celeriac To Make A Vegetarian Steak Substitute

According to data collected by the Plant Based Foods Association, the demand for plant-based products has increased by a whopping 44.5% in the last three years. This comes as many people are motivated by concerns over animal welfare and the impact consuming animal products has on our health and the environment. While some foods are not easily replicated with plant-based ingredients, roasted celeriac can be transformed into a worthy steak substitute with the proper seasoning.

Celeriac is the large, bulbous root of the celery plant. While most people look no further than the fibrous stalks of the celery plant, celery root is a hidden gem, rich in flavor, texture, vitamins, and minerals. With the refreshing taste and crunch of celery, celeriac in its raw form provides an excellent base for coleslaw. Softer and sweeter when cooked, it is often touted as a low-carb substitute for mashed potatoes.

With its dense texture and mild, peppery flavor, celeriac can make an excellent plant-based "steak." To start, cut the thick skin off of the grapefruit-sized root to reveal the tender flesh beneath.