Roast Celeriac To Make A Vegetarian Steak Substitute
According to data collected by the Plant Based Foods Association, the demand for plant-based products has increased by a whopping 44.5% in the last three years. This comes as many people are motivated by concerns over animal welfare and the impact consuming animal products has on our health and the environment. While some foods are not easily replicated with plant-based ingredients, roasted celeriac can be transformed into a worthy steak substitute with the proper seasoning.
Celeriac is the large, bulbous root of the celery plant. While most people look no further than the fibrous stalks of the celery plant, celery root is a hidden gem, rich in flavor, texture, vitamins, and minerals. With the refreshing taste and crunch of celery, celeriac in its raw form provides an excellent base for coleslaw. Softer and sweeter when cooked, it is often touted as a low-carb substitute for mashed potatoes.
With its dense texture and mild, peppery flavor, celeriac can make an excellent plant-based "steak." To start, cut the thick skin off of the grapefruit-sized root to reveal the tender flesh beneath.
Celeriac will have you saying, steak, who?
After removing the celeriac's rough, knobby skin, you have two options. You can either roast the root whole, slicing it into steaks after it is soft and cooked, or slice the raw root into steaks before roasting. If you prefer to roast the celery root whole, wrap the peeled root in foil with olive oil and seasonings such as salt, garlic, sage, or rosemary and roast it. Once tender, the celeriac can be sliced into thick steaks and torched or pan-seared until golden brown.
Alternatively, raw celeriac can be cut into thick steaks, marinated, and roasted until browned on each side. Scoring the celeriac steaks with a knife in a cross-hatch pattern before roasting allows the celeriac to cook more evenly and lets all of that yummy marinade seep in. While you can easily roast the celeriac steaks with nothing more than olive oil and salt, a marinade made with Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke, mustard, garlic, maple syrup, or soy sauce can provide a depth of flavor that more closely mimics meat.