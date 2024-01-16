Taco Bell Is Satisfying Our Sweet Tooth With Brand-New Cereal

Taco Bell has been shaking up the breakfast world over the last few years, bringing its uniquely Tex-Mex-inspired style to cheesy, eggy burritos, quesadillas, and other tasty creations. But now, the chain is taking on another longtime breakfast staple — cereal. But like everything Taco Bell does, the restaurant is putting its own spin on the familiar favorite.

For a limited time, diners can try out Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists Cereal, which transforms the classic sweet treat into miniature breakfast versions. The mini, boxed version maintains the same crispy, light texture of the full-size twists, as well as the intense boost of cinnamon sugar that can satisfy even the most indulgent sweet tooth.

Not a lot is known about the cereal, but it's likely prepared similarly to how Taco Bell makes its cinnamon twists at the restaurant. The twists start out looking like uncooked pasta and only puff up once fried.