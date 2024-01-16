Taco Bell Is Satisfying Our Sweet Tooth With Brand-New Cereal
Taco Bell has been shaking up the breakfast world over the last few years, bringing its uniquely Tex-Mex-inspired style to cheesy, eggy burritos, quesadillas, and other tasty creations. But now, the chain is taking on another longtime breakfast staple — cereal. But like everything Taco Bell does, the restaurant is putting its own spin on the familiar favorite.
For a limited time, diners can try out Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists Cereal, which transforms the classic sweet treat into miniature breakfast versions. The mini, boxed version maintains the same crispy, light texture of the full-size twists, as well as the intense boost of cinnamon sugar that can satisfy even the most indulgent sweet tooth.
Not a lot is known about the cereal, but it's likely prepared similarly to how Taco Bell makes its cinnamon twists at the restaurant. The twists start out looking like uncooked pasta and only puff up once fried.
How to try it
Before you get too excited about your first bowl of Cinnamon Twists Cereal, you won't just be able to walk into any location and order it. It's available for free, but only with Uber Eats delivery orders over $2 from Taco Bell placed before 11 a.m. in six major cities: New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. And don't fall too deeply in love with the cereal, either — the promo is only available once per customer, so you'd better savor your Cinnamon Twists Cereal while you have it. If you're interested, you should act fast since it's only available January 16 through January 22, 2024.
Alternatively, USA Today reports members of the Uber One subscription service can score a box anywhere in the country through January 18. The first 500 members of Taco Bell's Rewards program will also be able to get one on January 23 as part of the chain's "Tuesday Drops."
Whether this is a one-time-only offer or a prelude to earning a spot on the regular menu is yet to be seen, but Taco Bell lovers with a sweet tooth shouldn't miss out on this opportunity. If you don't manage to get a box, you could always try the homemade route using Mashed's copycat Taco Bell cinnamon twist recipe.