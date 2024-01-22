Why You Need To Act Fast When Shaping Cake Rolls

If your cake decorating skills aren't top-notch, there's one sure-fire way to make a cake look fancy even when it's bare naked: Smear it with some kind of filling and roll it up into a log. The cake roll hall of fame, if such a thing were to exist, would include famous names like jelly roll, Swiss roll, and bûche de noël (aka the easier-to-type Yule log). There are even snack cake versions such as Little Debbie Swiss Rolls or Hostess HoHos.

Even though roll cakes aren't difficult to decorate, they are kind of tricky to bake — or, rather, to shape. The secret to getting them to roll instead of break is to tip the cake out of the pan as soon as it comes out of the oven, since only then will it be sufficiently soft and pliable to shape. Roll it up around a powdered, sugar-dusted dishtowel (clean, of course), which we'll admit sounds anything but delicious.

The cloth "filling," though, serves an important purpose, as it's helping the cake to "remember" the rolled-up shape. When the cake has cooled all of the way down, you'll unroll it, remove the towel, spread it with filling, and then roll it right back up again. Even though the cake is no longer warm and soft, it should be able to assume the position with ease this second time around.