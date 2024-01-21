Does Wendy's Really Leave Its Cheese Out For Hours?

Because Reddit users can post anonymously, the site has become infamous for spilling some of the fast food industry's juiciest secrets, as former (or current) restaurant employees use the discussion boards to answer some of people's burning restaurant-related questions. This theoretically gives consumers access to inside information that businesses may not want them to know — like the fact that some restaurants allegedly use unsafe food practices.

In one such instance, a person claiming to be a Wendy's employee began an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) Reddit thread, inviting users to inquire about the restaurant's practices. In response to one diner's question, the alleged employee made some surprising claims about the way the restaurant stores its cheese. "We leave our American cheese out for like an hour before use, and it sits out even longer if we're slow," the user wrote. "It's called 'tempered' cheese." Their statement has not been officially confirmed.

Tempering cheese refers to the process of letting cheese reach room temperature to enhance the flavor. But because food left out at room temperature can encourage the growth of harmful bacteria and increase the risk of food-related illness, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends steering clear of food that has been out of the refrigerator for more than two hours. For better or worse, however, the rules are different for the pasteurized process cheese used at Wendy's.