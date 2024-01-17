Reddit Is Rightfully Calling Out Costco Shoppers' Bad Behavior

Grocery shopping is a mostly unexciting experience. When it does get interesting, it's usually for all the wrong reasons. There's something about being at the supermarket that can bring out the worst in people, and this is even true for members-only establishments like Costco.

There are set rules shoppers must follow at Costco, but sometimes even unspoken, seemingly-common etiquette norms can be dashed by a few bad actors. On January 15, one person posted on Reddit about a couple of nightmare scenarios they experienced when they visited their local warehouse. While browsing the shelves, they noticed that someone had opened up a bag of coconut ube rolls, presumably to sample one, before disappearing into the crowd.

The worst was yet to come, though. When the Redditor got home and opened up their newly purchased strawberries, they realized that someone had already opened the carton, taken a bite from one, and replaced the stem. This part of the story was particularly vomit-inducing for their fellow Redditors, with one user commenting that this would have sent them "over the edge."