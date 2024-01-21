Paul Hollywood's Handshakes, Explained

Paul Hollywood's offer of a handshake probably carries more weight than anyone else's in the world. "The Great British Bake Off" has monetized Paul Hollywood's famous handshake as it has become as quintessential to the show as Pastry Week. While fans love the judge's signature move, that doesn't mean they aren't curious about how he decides to bestow the honor. The handshake started as a way for Hollywood to show a contestant how much he loved their work. Since then, this gesture has become integral to the experience for both audiences and contestants although "The Great British Bake Off" might have retired the iconic GBBO tradition.

"The Great British Bake Off" viewers know that Hollywood tends to give out a few handshakes per season. Yet, fans who have been around since the beginning of "The Great British Bake Off" know that the Hollywood handshake wasn't always a series staple. The first two seasons feature zero Hollywood handshakes, for example. During the third season, Hollywood was so moved by a bake that he simply had to shake the contestant's hand. The lucky recipient was Ryan Chong in the season's seventh episode. Throughout the following seasons, though, Hollywood went from handing out no handshakes to doing so much more frequently. When the judge gave his first handshake in Season 3, it was clear how impressed he was by Chong's Lardy Cakes. Yet, as the seasons progressed, Hollywood grew much more likely to shake a contestant's hand after trying their baked goods.